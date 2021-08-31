Jake Paul gives Tyron Woodley guidelines for the tattoo he's supposed to get

Jake Paul gave Tyron Woodley a set of guidelines for the tattoo the former UFC champion is supposed to get following his defeat on Sunday night.

Paul and Woodley had agreed that if the former UFC star were to lose to the YouTube star in the boxing match, then he would have to get a tattoo that read "I love Jake Paul" on his body. Woodley agreed at the time — probably not thinking he would lose via split decision when the time came.

On Monday, hours after the dust cleared, Paul gave Woodley a set of guidelines for the tattoo.

Woodley has to get a 3x2 tattoo and it cannot be covered. The ink has to be permanently on his body and he must post the final results on social media. Finally, the tat has to be visible with shorts and a shirt on.

As of Tuesday, Woodley had yet to get the tattoo.

Kat Flores, who is set to be the person who inks Woodley, wrote on Instagram she hadn’t had the chance to do the tattoo yet. Flores is the CEO of Till The End Tattoos, which is based in Miami.

"Hey guys, I know many are asking, so no I did not get to do the tattoo. I waited about an hour after the fight but I cant even imagine how exhausted the fighters where after all those rounds," she wrote on Instagram.

"(Tyron Woodley) I have nothing but respect for you, you did great out there. I would love to work with you and do my part of the bet."

Woodley has been looking for a rematch. Paul said after the fight he would consider a rematch if Woodley went through with the tattoo.