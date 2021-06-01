Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley trade barbs after fight made official

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley officially agreed Tuesday to a boxing match later this summer, and the two competitors immediately began taking shots at each other.

The fight will take place on August 28 and will be shown on Showtime. Paul is going into the fight undefeated in boxing and Woodley has not made his debut as a boxer but is 19-7 in MMA and a former UFC welterweight champion.

"Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list. August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor," Paul wrote.

Paul added more trash talk in a statement to ESPN.

"I have a list of people I plan on shutting up with my fists. And as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to knock the first one off the list by challenging myself against a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power. Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28.," he said.

"Maybe this time [UFC president] Dana White will actually be a man and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA: let's get it on. It's showtime."

Woodley hyped up the fight on Instagram.

"Let the bodies hit the floor," he wrote in a caption of a picture of the fight poster.

According to ESPN, he added: "Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night. Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. I can't wait to shut this b---- up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA community and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."

The two are both expected to be in Miami during Paul’s brother Logan’s fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday night.