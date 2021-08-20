Could Jake Paul be headed to jail?

Walking Doritos bag and internet celebrity Jake Paul may be headed to jail for partaking in the George Floyd riots of 2020. The online personality caught criticism last year after being identified while vandalizing a mall in Arizona — in unison with the violent gatherings that swept across American cities.

Many pointed out that Paul’s action were entirely detached from the riots in messaging, joining the fight against inequity while sitting on a net worth of $20 million. Now the time has come for Jake to pay the piper.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A report from TMZ detailed that charges have been assigned to Paul, on behalf of the city of Scottsdale. Jake Paul will be due for a scheduled court meeting on Sept. 6 and must prove his innocence in the face of footage that documented his alleged involvement.

Paul released a response on Twitter, denying the allegations.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.

"I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it’s time to join together and evolve."

According to the New York Post, property damage reported to insurance companies during the 2020 riots estimated at over $2 billion in total. Not counting small businesses that were obscured in the damage and forced to foot the bill, or permanently shut down, as a result of restless millennials taking to the streets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the maximum sentencing could subject Jake Paul to a year’s worth of jail time, it’s safe to assume that he’ll get a slap on the wrist, or ankle, via the same diluted punishment saved for rehabbed Disney Channel alumni.

Paul is still slated to fight former UFC Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, scheduled for Aug. 29.