Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor, lowers fight offer after UFC 257

YouTube star Jake Paul took a swipe at UFC fighter Conor McGregor on Saturday after he was knocked out in the second round at UFC 257.

Paul rescinded his initial offer to fight McGregor from $50 million to a mere $10,000 in cash after he was beaten via TKO by Dustin Poirier just 2:32 into the second round.

CONOR MCGREGOR CALLS JAKE PAUL 'CONFUSED LITTLE KID,’ SAYS FIGHT ISN’T ‘ON THE RADAR’ RIGHT NOW

"Worst stream of all time, Dana White," Paul said. "Worst stream ever. We want refunds. Conor McGregor got paid $5 million to get knocked out by a bum, and he got knocked out by the bum."

Paul, laughing, continued: "Conor, dude, you got paid $5 million to fight a bum. You should have taken the Jake Paul fight for $50 million, but now I got $10,000 for you. I got 10,000 dollars cash, Cold-hard cash. … Or I’ll give you a third of a Bitcoin. You choose, you choose, Conor McGregor."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul has been challenging McGregor to a fight since his second professional win over NBA player Nate Robinson back in late November.

Right before his fight, McGregor finally addressed Paul, calling him a "confused little kid."

"That is what it is," he began. "We’ll see what happens you know … He seems like a confused little kid to me to be honest. Now he’s willing to get in (the ring) so I don’t know what will happen. It’s not on the radar at the minute with the young lad."

McGregor didn’t rule out the fight but he seemed interested in watching Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, in his upcoming match against Floyd Mayweather.

"I’m excited to see how that goes. Floyd looks a bit fat to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UFC President Dana White seemed less than optimistic.

"It's gonna be bad," he told TMZ Sports on Saturday. "I'm open for -- and I don't dislike any one of these kids ... but if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it's gonna be an a*s-whoopin' like nobody has ever seen before."