Jake Paul channels Mike Tyson in hyping up Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul on Thursday channeled his inner Mike Tyson as he hyped up his upcoming fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul talked to TMZ Sports after his and Woodley’s camps got into a scuffle during the pre-fight news conference in Cleveland.

"I might eat this man. I might eat this man on television," he said of Woodley.

"Hey Tyron, hope you're not afraid of hippo tigers, because I'm a hippo tiger and you just p-----d me off. And, when a hippo tiger is p----d off, he does crazy s—t."

Earlier in the week, Paul compared his boxing prowess to that of Tyson’s during the former heavyweight champion’s heyday.

"I have that sort of Mike Tyson thing building up, stopping my opponents in the early rounds so people want to tune in to watch that power," he told Fight Hype. "Momentum is the most powerful thing in the world and I have so much right now, either get on the train or don’t but people don’t understand how hard the pay-per-view business is.

"I had to get my fans used to paying for higher prices, and you aren’t just gonna come out of nowhere and people pay for you, you have to build it up."

The fight is set for 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and can be seen on Showtime PPV.