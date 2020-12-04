Jake Paul 'dedicating his life' to beating this UFC star after knocking out Nate Robinson

Jake Paul had an impressive performance in his bout against ex-NBA guard Nate Robinson over the weekend in one of the fights before Mike Tyson battled Roy Jones Jr.

Paul, a 23-year-old YouTube star, is now focusing his sights on a bigger opponent and one who has had more success record-wise in the octagon rather than the boxing ring.

JAKE PAUL SAYS FIGHT WITH UFC CHAMP WILL HAPPEN: I'M GOING TO 'F--- CONOR MCGREGOR UP'

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN on Thursday. “Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.”

Paul called out McGregor, Dillon Danis and Floyd Mayweather after knocking out Robinson in only his second professional boxing match ever. He told ESPN that he hopes to convince UFC president Dana White to let some of the top mixed martial artists in company take him on.

NHL STAR WANTS TO BE JAKE PAUL'S NEXT BOXING OPPONENT: 'I’D WRECK YA'

“I want to bring MMA fighters into the boxing ring and embarrass them,” Paul said.

Paul said earlier this week he would "f--k Conor McGregor up."

Would any of the fights Paul has called out fight him? Maybe, if the money was right. Paul has 20.3 million subscribers on YouTube and if his fight against Robinson drew eyeballs, then a match against a top fighter in the world of MMA would definitely be lucrative.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul is still inexperienced when it comes to the professional fight game. He’s only fought twice professionally, winning both times.