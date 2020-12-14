Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor, Dana White in wild expletive-laden rant

YouTube star Jake Paul took his best shot attacking UFC fighter Conor McGregor, McGregor's wife Dee Devlin and Dana White in an expletive-filled rant on social media that was posted on Monday.

Paul has been angling for a boxing match against McGregor after beating former NBA guard Nate Robinson for his second professional win. While Paul spit insult after insult in the video, he encouraged McGregor and White to sign a $50 million fight offer.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. Fifty million dollars cash, proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you’re scared to fight me, Conor," Paul said.

“You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f--king YouTuber,” Paul added. “You’re 0-1 as a boxer. I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest Pay-Per-View event in history. But you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f--king dog. That’s a fact.”

Paul added: “And [UFC president] Dana White, you’re a f--king p--sy too. You ugly, f--king, bald b--ch. You said there’s a zero percent chance of this fight happening, but there’s a zero percent chance of you getting some p--sy. Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f--king contract you idiots. Jesus f--king Christ. Irish b--ch.”

Despite Paul’s “bold” move to call out the former UFC champion after knocking out Robinson who is not a classically trained fighter, White told TMZ Sports on Friday there’s “zero chance” of a fight happening any time soon.

“[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f—king YouTube videos,” White said.

“There will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money” but it won’t be taking place any time soon.

Paul, 23, told ESPN he had bigger fish in mind for his next fight.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN earlier this month. “Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I'm already one of the biggest prizefighters and there's only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.”

Paul called out McGregor, Dillon Danis and Floyd Mayweather after knocking out Robinson in only his second professional boxing match ever. He told ESPN that he hopes to convince White to let some of the top mixed martial artists in company take him on.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.