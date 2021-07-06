Jake, Logan Paul have been 'breath of fresh air' for boxing, Tyson Fury says

Tyson Fury will be fighting Deontay Wilder for the third time later this month as he defends his WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight title.

While Fury is at the top of the boxing world, much of the focus on the sport has been on Jake and Logan Paul. Both YouTube stars have had high-profile fights in recent months with some calling them disrespectful to the sport. But not Fury.

"I've been pretty impressed with the Pauls – both of them – to be fair, they've been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene," Fury told TMZ Sports on Sunday. "Fantastic, guys. Well done if you're watching."

Fury has been trying to set up a fight between his brother Tommy Fury and Jake Paul for a few months. Tommy Fury called Paul a "massive p--sy" in April and Paul responded calling the call out an "act of desperation."

Jake Paul fought and won Ben Askren and is now focused on a match against Tyson Woodley. Logan Paul is coming off of a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tyson Fury’s bout against Wilder is set for July 24. The two came to a split draw in the first fight and Fury won the second fight via technical knockout.