Jahii Carson hoping to lead Arizona State to NCAA tournament in final college season

Arizona State point guard Jahii Carson faced as much pressure as just about any player in the country last season, counted on to be the savior of a struggling program.

He handled it well, confidently leading the Sun Devils in scoring, assists and clutch plays as a freshman.

Now it's time for his encore, which also happens to be his final act as a college player.

Carson decided against leaving for the NBA after last season, returning to the desert in hopes of leading Arizona State to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore won't be back after this season, though. He's said it will be his last with the Sun Devils and wants to make the most of it.