Jahii Carson decides to return for sophomore season at Arizona State

Arizona State point guard Jahii Carson will play at least another season for the Sun Devils.

Carson filed paperwork last week to be evaluated by NBA executives, but announced that he's returning for his sophomore season at Arizona State during an on-campus news conference that included a DJ and a slide show.

Carson was one of the most heralded in-state recruits in Arizona State history and lived up to the hype after sitting out last season for failing to meet NCAA academic standards.

The quick and confident point guard averaged 18.5 points and 5.1 assists, and was the Pac-12's co-freshman of the year with UCLA's Shabazz Muhammad.