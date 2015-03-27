Jaguars WR Cecil Shorts III returns to practice following concussion, symptoms

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Cecil Shorts III is back at practice and symptom-free following his first concussion.

Shorts, who has 43 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns this season, missed last week's game against the New York Jets because of lingering symptoms. Shorts says he was "out for about 5 seconds" after getting hit at Buffalo the previous week.

He recovered by sitting in a dark room and watched the game at home to avoid loud noises.

He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, but coach Mike Mularkey believes Shorts will play Sunday at Miami.

Shorts spoke to teammate Laurent Robinson, who is on injured reserve following his fourth concussion, and said he told him to not rush back.

Shorts says "the biggest thing is resting the brain."