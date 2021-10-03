Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' Urban Meyer trends on social media after video goes viral

Urban Meyer appeared to be distraught after the Jags lost to the Bengals

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was the talk of social media on Saturday night.

Meyer appeared to be sitting on a barstool in a red Ohio State sweatshirt. A video appeared to show a woman dancing in front of Meyer. Another picture appeared to show Meyer smiling as he took the picture with the woman. It’s unclear when the video was taken.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer greet each other before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, left, and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer greet each other before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars played Thursday night and lost against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buckeyes, who Meyer used to coach, were playing Rutgers on Saturday and took home the win.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars were not issuing a statement or clarification about the video. Meyer has his usual morning press conference on Monday as the team prepares for Week 5.

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field.

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

JAGUARS' URBAN MEYER DESCRIBES BENGALS LOSS AS 'DEVASTATING, HEARTBREAKING'

Meyer is in his first season with the Jaguars and is coaching again after leaving Ohio State due to health reasons. He became Jacksonville’s head coach in the offseason.

He described Thursday night’s loss as "heartbreaking."

"It’s devastating, heartbreaking," the coach said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. "Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars are 0-4 to start the 2021 season and have 19 consecutive losses dating back to last season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com