Jaguars' Urban Meyer trends on social media after video goes viral

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was the talk of social media on Saturday night.

Meyer appeared to be sitting on a barstool in a red Ohio State sweatshirt. A video appeared to show a woman dancing in front of Meyer. Another picture appeared to show Meyer smiling as he took the picture with the woman. It’s unclear when the video was taken.

The Jaguars played Thursday night and lost against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buckeyes, who Meyer used to coach, were playing Rutgers on Saturday and took home the win.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars were not issuing a statement or clarification about the video. Meyer has his usual morning press conference on Monday as the team prepares for Week 5.

Meyer is in his first season with the Jaguars and is coaching again after leaving Ohio State due to health reasons. He became Jacksonville’s head coach in the offseason.

He described Thursday night’s loss as "heartbreaking."

"It’s devastating, heartbreaking," the coach said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. "Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.

"It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back."

The Jaguars are 0-4 to start the 2021 season and have 19 consecutive losses dating back to last season.