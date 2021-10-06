Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars' Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning as head coach

Meyer says team leaders have shown him support – 'the message is loud and clear'

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has made it clear that he never thought about resigning from his job after the video of him at an Ohio bar went viral on social media over the weekend.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Meyer added that he’s had at least three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and "the message is loud and clear." Meyer says team leaders have shown him support and they are looking forward to their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"I had at least eight to 10 phone calls where they called me and they were over-the-top supportive and said, ‘We got you, man. Move forward,’" Meyer said. "A common thing was, ‘Coach, we all did stupid things.’ I’m really impressed with our guys."

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The coach was caught on camera being intimate with a blonde woman. The woman was dancing close to Meyer’s lap in one clip. And in another, it appeared that Meyer touched the woman’s behind.

Khan publicly said Meyer’s behavior was "inexcusable." Meyer apologized again on Wednesday to the team owner, as well as the fans. He held a full team meeting after explaining what happened to players Monday in individual position groups.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"I wanted to get in their space," Meyer said. "I have a good relationship with this whole team. I’m not a big team meeting guy. I do a lot of it that way, where I’ll go to the running backs, where there’s a group of four. Team meetings are very ... it’s just a big environment.

"In my opinion, you don’t get much done in a team meeting. You get a lot done when you’re in personal space with people. I’ve always done that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

