Jaguars' Urban Meyer describes Bengals loss as 'devastating, heartbreaking'

The Jacksonville Jaguars let a 14-point lead slip away in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appeared coach Urban Meyer was a bit distraught.

Meyer has yet to win a regular-season game since taking over as Jacksonville’s head coach in the offseason, and this 24-21 loss was the 19th consecutive for the franchise dating back to the 2020 season.

"It’s devastating, heartbreaking," the coach said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. "Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.

"It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back."

Trevor Lawrence had a rushing touchdown and was efficient enough to help Jacksonville to a 14-0 lead in the first half. He would finish 17-for-24 with 204 passing yards. Laviska Shenault Jr. had six catches for 99 yards.

Jacksonville only scored seven points in the second half while Joe Burrow engineered the comeback for the Bengals.

Burrow was 25-for-32 with 348 passing yards and two touchdown passes – both to C.J. Uzomah. Evan McPherson would hit the game-winning field goal.

Jacksonville will look for its first win of the season next week against the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals have a game with the Green Bay Packers.