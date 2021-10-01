Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars' Urban Meyer describes Bengals loss as 'devastating, heartbreaking'

Jaguars have lost 19 games in a row dating back to 2020 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Jacksonville Jaguars let a 14-point lead slip away in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appeared coach Urban Meyer was a bit distraught.

Meyer has yet to win a regular-season game since taking over as Jacksonville’s head coach in the offseason, and this 24-21 loss was the 19th consecutive for the franchise dating back to the 2020 season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, front, celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, front, celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"It’s devastating, heartbreaking," the coach said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. "Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.

"It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Trevor Lawrence had a rushing touchdown and was efficient enough to help Jacksonville to a 14-0 lead in the first half. He would finish 17-for-24 with 204 passing yards. Laviska Shenault Jr. had six catches for 99 yards.

Jacksonville only scored seven points in the second half while Joe Burrow engineered the comeback for the Bengals.

Burrow was 25-for-32 with 348 passing yards and two touchdown passes – both to C.J. Uzomah. Evan McPherson would hit the game-winning field goal.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Jackson Carman (79) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Jackson Carman (79) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Jacksonville will look for its first win of the season next week against the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals have a game with the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com