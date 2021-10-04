Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars' Urban Meyer apologizes for viral video: 'It was stupid'

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars have lost four straight to start the 2021 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized for appearing in a viral video over the weekend that showed a woman dancing near him, sparking speculation over what he was doing.

Meyer was asked about the controversy on Monday and he called his actions "stupid."

"I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position," he said, via Athlon Sports.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"It was stupid. I should have left. I should not have myself in that kind of position. That's not me," he added, via The Athletic.

Meyer appeared to be sitting on a barstool in a red Ohio State sweatshirt. A video appeared to show a woman dancing in front of him. Another picture appeared to show Meyer smiling as he took the picture with the woman. It’s unclear when the video was taken.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Jaguars played Thursday night and lost against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buckeyes, who Meyer used to coach, were playing Rutgers on Saturday and took home the win.

Meyer is in his first season with the Jaguars and is coaching again after leaving Ohio State due to health reasons. He became Jacksonville’s head coach in the offseason.

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches as his team warms up before a preseason NFL = football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches as his team warms up before a preseason NFL = football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

He described Thursday night’s loss as "heartbreaking."

"It’s devastating, heartbreaking," the coach said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. "Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.

"It’s heartbreaking. That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back."

The Jaguars are 0-4 to start the 2021 season and have 19 consecutive losses dating back to last season.

