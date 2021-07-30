Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence to Tim Tebow for a touchdown

Heads exploded today at the Jags training facility when No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence connected with free agent tight end Tim Tebow for a training camp touchdown.

Lawrence, facing a defensive line comprised of Jags coaches behind what appear to be six-foot-high padded mats, scrambled to his left and found a former Heisman Trophy quarterback who has an NFL playoff victory as a quarterback, 210 minor league baseball hits and zero games played as a tight end.

If you’re a Jags fan, this is shaping up to at least be an interesting season. Watch this and tell me this isn’t the least bit intriguing. We have Urban Meyer’s 33-year-old neighbor running routes for a guy with better hair flow than Instagram models. The Football Gods dialed this up.

As for Tebow’s chances of making the team, Urban said in June that it will come down to a numbers game whether his neighbor makes the roster.

"That’s the reality to the NFL, that you have 90 players," Meyer said. "So to me, he’s one of 90. What’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me, it’s all the same."

"The reality is that a good percentage of your roster is going to get cut or transitioned out, which to me, that’s completely new. In college, you’d have your 85, 95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It’s much different here."

In other words, make sure you tune in for Jags preseason games to see these content gods in game action. Remember, there are just three preseason games.