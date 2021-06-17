Trevor Lawrence no lock as Jaguars' starting quarterback yet, coach says

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick this year under the general assumption that he would be the franchise’s new starting quarterback, but passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer revealed quite the shocker this week when he said no decisions have been made just yet.

The Jaguars stacked their quarterback room this offseason with the addition of Lawrence and veteran C.J. Beathard, but Schottenheimer told reporters Wednesday that it doesn’t mean anything for last year’s starters Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton.

DOLPHINS’ BRIAN FLORES HAS ADVICE FOR TUA TAGOVAILOA AFTER 5-INTERCEPTION MINICAMP SESSION

"Well, again, I don't agree 100%," he said of the notion that Minshew would serve as the No. 2, via NFL.com .

"We certainly haven't named a starter. Our objective from Day 1 was to build the best quarterback room that we could. We knew what we had in Gardner. C.J. was a guy that we really looked at on field, and we saw him make a lot of the plays and have some of the athleticism that we really, really like from our quarterbacks. Jake Luton was highly [thought] of last year, I know we really like him in Seattle when he came out. And then of course you get a chance to add a Trevor Lawrence to the mix, you're going to do that. But we're not in a position where we're saying hey, '[No.] 1, 2, 3, 4.'"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schottenheimer went on to say that each quarterback has been "getting reps" and that each one presents a different strength on the field.

"We want this thing to be really competitive. Ultimately, when we name a starter, we'll name a starter. And Urban (head coach Meyer) will do that when he's ready," he said. "I'm thrilled with where we are right now as a quarterback room. It's still too early to say how this thing's going to play out."

Minshew, who Schottenheimer called an "alpha" on the field, presents the biggest competition to Lawrence, who is still seen as the likely Week 1 starter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minshew performed well at minicamp this week, completing 8-of-11 passes and two touchdown passes during Tuesday’s session.