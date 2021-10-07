Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence backs Urban Meyer: 'He’s still my head coach'

Trevor Lawrence expressed support for Urban Meyer on Wednesday amid the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach’s controversy at an Ohio bar over the weekend where a woman was seen dancing near his lap.

While Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said Meyer must "regain our trust and respect," Lawrence said Meyer was still his head coach and he still had respect for him.

"Not really," Lawrence said when asked whether the incident affected Meyer’s ability to lead the team. "I mean I feel like the team has been the exact same. We had like a half-day Monday, we were off yesterday, and then obviously today we were kind of back full speed, so I think everything’s been right on schedule like normal. I think we’ve operated well.

"At the end of the day, I can speak for myself for sure, and I know most of the team feels this way, he’s still my head coach. I still respect him regardless of what happens. Like I said, we’re a team and we’re figuring it out, so we’re all good. We had a great day of practice today and we’re all still working."

Meyer addressed the team and Lawrence said the meeting went well.

"I thought that was great. I thought he did a really good job, handled it well, just was upfront with us and I think that was the best way to handle it, which he did. I think that’s where you can go, ‘Alright, next. Let’s move on.’ We have to keep working and get better and that’s what we’re doing, so I think we’re in a good spot as a team," he added.

The Jaguars are mired in scandal over the video, but a win could put everything behind them.

Jacksonville is entering the fifth week of the NFL season winless. Jacksonville had an extended time off after playing last Thursday night. The team will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.