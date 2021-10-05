Jaguars owner Shad Khan says Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust and respect' after viral videos

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says Urban Meyer will have to "regain our trust and respect" after several videos surfaced over the weekend showing the head coach behaving inappropriately at a bar following the Cincinnati Bengals game.

Khan released a statement on Tuesday, calling Meyer’s behavior "inexcusable."

JAGUARS’ URBAN MEYER APOLOGIZES FOR VIRAL VIDEO: ‘IT WAS STUPID’

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in the statement, via NFL.com . "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team."

Meyer traveled to Columbus following Thursday’s loss to visit his grandchildren when a video appearing to show a young woman dancing close to his lap as he sat on a barstool went viral on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He issued an apology on Monday saying he "should have left."

"There was a big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did," Meyer, who is married, explained. "And they were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left."

"It was stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But shortly after issuing an apology, another video surfaced that appeared to show Meyer groping the same woman’s bottom.

Meyer was nearing the hot seat long before the incident this past weekend. The Jaguars are 0-4 this season as rookie and former No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence struggles to find his footing.

Khan finished his statement saying that is "confident" that Meyer will be able to regain the team’s trust and respect.