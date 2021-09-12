Jaguars' roster cuts don't reflect Urban Meyer's claim vaccination status played role: report

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer prompted an investigation last month after claiming that he took players’ vaccination status into consideration when making final roster cuts but a closer look into the numbers revealed that wasn’t the case.

Sources told the NFL Network on Sunday that based on the status of players released to meet the 53-man roster, an investigation into Meyer's comments is not warranted.

According to the report, 23 of the 24 players released were all vaccinated. The Jaguars' current roster ranks 5th among the most unvaccinated teams in the NFL with 11 unvaccinated players.

Meyer made headlines when he told reporters that vaccination was a part of their decision-making process.

"Everyone was considered," he said at the time. "That was part of the [considerations such as] production, let's start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration."

The Jaguars released a statement the following day clarifying the coach’s remarks, saying that no player was cut based on his vaccine status.

"Availability is one of the many factors taken into consideration when making roster decisions. We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status."

The statement continued: "Ultimately, decisions are based on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win."

Under the league’s updated policy, teams stand to lose more with unvaccinated players.



Vaccinated players will be tested once a week. If they test positive they will be out 10 days or after two negative tests. By comparison, unvaccinated players must be tested every day and will miss 10 days following a positive case. If they are deemed a close contact of a positive case but test negative they are still required to undergo a five-day reentry process.