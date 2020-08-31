Jaguars release Leonard Fournette after three seasons with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Leonard Fournette on Monday.

The maneuver ends a tumultuous time between the two parties. The Jaguars were reportedly looking to trade Fournette during the NFL Draft in April but were unable to move him.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell even went as far as to say in May that the franchise was “going to go forward” with Fournette on the team. He confirmed that there were “minor discussions” about trading the running back but no moves were ever made.

Jacksonville selected Fournette with the No. 4 pick of the 2017 draft. Since then, he’s rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. He’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two out of the three seasons he’s been in the league but hasn’t appeared in all 16 games.

The Jaguars have dismantled the team that got them to the 2017 AFC Championship game. Fournette, who scored a touchdown in that game, is the latest casualty.

Jacksonville traded Yannick Ngakoue over the weekend to the Minnesota Vikings. Blake Bortles, Dante Fowler, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey are some of the other members of that 2017 team who are not with the Jaguars anymore.