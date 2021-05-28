Jaguars' potential Tim Tebow usage being speculated as he fights for roster spot

Tim Tebow has yet to officially make the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster but rumors and speculation have floated around how coach Urban Meyer plans on using him should he be on the 2021 depth chart in any capacity.

ESPN NFL insider Diana Russini said Thursday morning there was speculation that Meyer could use Tebow similar to the way New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton used Taysom Hill while Drew Brees was the starting quarterback. Hill, who played quarterback at BYU, was put into an everyman position.

Hill has played on special teams, was used as a wide receiver and running back and started at quarterback in 2020 when Brees was down with an injury.

"There are those in the league who think Urban Meyer is bringing Tebow in to play QB at that Taysom Hill role," she said on ESPN’s "Get Up."

"Take a look at all his different offenses," she added. "It actually makes a lot of sense. So, yes, he may be on the roster as a tight end, but there may be more to this Tebow experiment than him just playing that position."

Meyer wasn’t keen on tipping his hand when it came to Tebow.

"I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens," he said after camp Thursday afternoon. "Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet."

Tebow has appeared in practice catching footballs and practicing his blocking.

He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2012 and hasn’t appeared in a training camp since 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.