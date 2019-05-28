Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars' Nick Foles skips organized team activities for 'personal reason'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is temporarily skipping organized team activities due to a “personal reason.”

It wasn’t clear what the “personal reason” for Foles’ absence was or for how long he'll be out. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement that “our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family.”

“He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him. The football part, we’ll just figure that out,” Marrone said.

Foles was at all three voluntary organized team activities last week.

He’s expected to be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback when the season begins. He signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the team in the offseason.

Foles played for the Philadelphia Eagles over the last two seasons and led the team to a Super Bowl victory during the 2017 season.

