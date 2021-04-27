Jaguars to kick off NFL Draft with first pick
Who will the Jaguars take with the No. 1 pick?
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin Thursday night, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the clock right from the get-go.
The Jaguars finished the 2020 season with the worst record in the NFL at 1-15. The team hired Urban Meyer to be their new head coach and the team added some free agents in the offseason. Marvin Jones, Carlos Hyde and Shaquill Griffin were among the big names added to the roster for the 2021 season. Jacksonville also picks at No. 25.
The San Francisco 49ers are also looking to right the ship after a disappointing 2020 season. The team traded up to the No. 3 spot and reportedly have their eyes on a quarterback.
The Miami Dolphins will have some eyes on them during the first night. The Dolphins have two first-round picks after making a big deal with the Houston Texans a few years ago. Miami swapped its No. 3 pick for the 49ers’ No. 12 pick and then traded back into the top 10, trading for the Philadelphia Eagles’ No. 6 pick. Miami has the Nos. 6 and 18 picks in the first round.
The first night will end with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selecting 32nd.
Read below for the complete first-round draft order.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Dolphins via Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins (from Eagles)
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins via 49ers)
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (from Seahawks)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers