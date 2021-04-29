Jaguars' top brass visits US Navy's newest destroyer before the draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ top brass took some time out of their busy schedule leading up to Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft and visited the USS Delbert D. Black stationed at the local naval base.

Coach Urban Meyer, General Manager Trent Baalke and Assistant Head Coach Charlie Strong visited the destroyer at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville. The team said the three men spoke to sailors aboard the ship and signed autographs for them as well. They also exchanged ceremonial coins with Cmdr. Matthew McKenna.

Photos showed the vessel flying the Jaguars flag high in the air and several sailors with Jaguars draft caps, which drafted players will wear on Thursday night.

"It was great to say, ‘Thank you,’ and it was great to get out of that cave for a minute and shake hands with some of our heroes," Meyer said.

The first-year NFL coach added in a separate tweet: "On the eve of the @NFL draft, Trent Baalke, Charlie Strong and I wanted to shake hands and pay respect to the men and women on the USS Delbert D. Black stationed in JAX. On behalf of the @jaguars, we salute you and we thank you for your service!"

Jacksonville is set to pick first in Thursday’s first round of the draft. All signs point to the team selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick.