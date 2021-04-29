Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

Jaguars' top brass visits US Navy's newest destroyer before the draft

The Jaguars are expected to take Trevor Lawrence with the top pick of the draft

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
NFL Draft 2021: Joel Klatt’s top picks Video

NFL Draft 2021: Joel Klatt’s top picks

Fox Sports analyst previews the 2021 NFL draft on ‘Fox and Friends.’

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ top brass took some time out of their busy schedule leading up to Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft and visited the USS Delbert D. Black stationed at the local naval base.

Coach Urban Meyer, General Manager Trent Baalke and Assistant Head Coach Charlie Strong visited the destroyer at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville. The team said the three men spoke to sailors aboard the ship and signed autographs for them as well. They also exchanged ceremonial coins with Cmdr. Matthew McKenna. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Photos showed the vessel flying the Jaguars flag high in the air and several sailors with Jaguars draft caps, which drafted players will wear on Thursday night.

Urban Meyer hands a ceremonial coin to Cmdr. Matthew McKenna.

Urban Meyer hands a ceremonial coin to Cmdr. Matthew McKenna. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Meyer, Strong and Baalke pose for a photo with the sailors.

Meyer, Strong and Baalke pose for a photo with the sailors. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

"It was great to say, ‘Thank you,’ and it was great to get out of that cave for a minute and shake hands with some of our heroes," Meyer said.

LIVE UPDATES: NFL DRAFT 2021

The first-year NFL coach added in a separate tweet: "On the eve of the @NFL draft, Trent Baalke, Charlie Strong and I wanted to shake hands and pay respect to the men and women on the USS Delbert D. Black stationed in JAX. On behalf of the @jaguars, we salute you and we thank you for your service!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville is set to pick first in Thursday’s first round of the draft. All signs point to the team selecting Trevor Lawrence with the top pick.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_