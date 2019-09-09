Jacksonville Jaguars' Myles Jack punches Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins, gets ejected

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack did not last long in the first game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Jack was ejected from the game in the second quarter after getting into an incident with Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

FORMER SUPER BOWL MVP NICK FOLES SUFFERS BROKEN COLLARBONE IN JAGUARS DEBUT, OUT INDEFINITELY

Watkins appeared to push Jack in the back while the two were in the end zone. Jack did not like that too much and pushed Watkins back. He then threw a right jab at Watkins, which resulted in the penalty flag and the subsequent ejection from the game.

Jack basically had to be dragged off the field by two Jaguars personnel. It did not appear that he wanted to leave the game.

LOS ANGELES RAMS' ERIC WEDDLE LEFT BLOODIED AFTER TAKING FLYING KNEE TO THE HEAD

The fourth-year linebacker is an important part of the Jaguars defense and can’t afford to be lost during games for overreacting. He’s too valuable to Jacksonville for that to happen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs won the game, 40-26.