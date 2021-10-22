Jaguars' Matthew Wright empathizes with Browns' Myles Garrett over drug screenings

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are clearly two different types of athletes, but this week they shared at least one more thing in common.

Wright, who nailed two big field goals in the Jaguars’ win over the Miami Dolphins, empathized with Garrett after he was selected for a random drug screening. The 6-foot, 179-pound kicker tweeted at Garrett that he felt his pain as he had to deal with the drug test as well.

Garrett responded.

Before the Browns picked up a crucial victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Garrett appeared to be frustrated with getting randomly drug tested. He said it was because he decided to go sleeveless for one game.

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,’" Garrett tweeted after coming away with five tackles and half a sack in the win over the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the season.

On Tuesday, Garrett tweeted once again that he was drug tested following the team’s 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Garrett wasn’t happy about the latest random drug test.

"I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get ‘randomly’ drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw," Garrett wrote. "Not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired."

Against the Broncos, Garrett had 1.5 sacks and three total tackles.