Jaguars' Matthew Wright empathizes with Browns' Myles Garrett over drug screenings

Myles Garrett was given two random drug tests this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are clearly two different types of athletes, but this week they shared at least one more thing in common.

Wright, who nailed two big field goals in the Jaguars’ win over the Miami Dolphins, empathized with Garrett after he was selected for a random drug screening. The 6-foot, 179-pound kicker tweeted at Garrett that he felt his pain as he had to deal with the drug test as well.

Garrett responded.

Before the Browns picked up a crucial victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Garrett appeared to be frustrated with getting randomly drug tested. He said it was because he decided to go sleeveless for one game.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), center, celebrates after kicking a field goal to win the game during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), center, celebrates after kicking a field goal to win the game during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan)

"I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a 'you got a random drug test in the morning,’" Garrett tweeted after coming away with five tackles and half a sack in the win over the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the season.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a first-half play against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a first-half play against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Garrett tweeted once again that he was drug tested following the team’s 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

Garrett wasn’t happy about the latest random drug test.

"I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get ‘randomly’ drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw," Garrett wrote. "Not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired."

Myles Garrett (95) of the Cleveland Browns rushes at Demetrius Harris (86) of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett (95) of the Cleveland Browns rushes at Demetrius Harris (86) of the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Against the Broncos, Garrett had 1.5 sacks and three total tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com