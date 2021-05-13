Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Ex-NFL star Jimmy Smith: Jaguars need Tim Tebow, not Colin Kaepernick

Jacksonville is reportedly set to sign Tebow as tight end

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jimmy Smith, one of the best players to ever play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, said Wednesday that when it comes down to Colin Kaepernick or Tim Tebow, the team needs the latter.

Smith told TMZ Sports he feared someone like Kaepernick would divide the locker room.

"We don't need Colin Kaepernick on our team," the former NFL great said.

"We need a guy like Tim Tebow who's a hometown hero who has love for the city anyway," Smith added.

Smith denied there were any racial connotations behind the Jaguars’ reported decision to work out Tebow and then potentially give him a one-year contract at the tight end position. He added that Tebow has the potential to be a valuable addition for a rookie like quartreback Trevor Lawrence.

"He's going to be a great support for Trevor Lawrence," Smith said. "Whatever capacity that is, it's going to be a positive rather than a negative."

Smith, who played 11 seasons in Jacksonville and recorded 862 catches for 12,287 yards and 67 touchdowns, said he hoped Tebow would make the 53-man roster.

Tebow would need some work to make it as a tight end. The former NFL quarterback has not played in a regular-season game since the 2012 season. He only has one snap at a receiver position.

