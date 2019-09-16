Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey gets into heated confrontation with coach Doug Marrone

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jacksonville Jaguars star defender Jalen Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone were seen yelling at each on the sidelines during their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The heated moment took place in the first half of the game. The two had to be separated by teammates, with Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison managing to pull Marrone away from his standout cornerback before things truly got ugly.

It’s unclear what made Ramsey and Marrone start jawing at each other. But, according to ESPN, Ramsey appeared unhappy Marrone opted not to challenge a pass in the first quarter ruled a catch on the field. Houston ended up kicking a field goal and going up three points.

The star cornerback did not address the incident with reporters afterward. Marrone told reporters he couldn’t “recall” what led to the argument, according to ESPN.

“It's a lot of emotion on that field,” Marrone said.

The field goal that may have been at issue ended up being consequential: Houston scraped by Jacksonville, 13-12.

