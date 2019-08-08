Jacksonville Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey reveals tactic he used in college to get into opponents' heads

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the best in the NFL at his position and his trash talk off the field has backed up some of his play on the field.

Ramsey revealed on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast some of his trash-talk tactics during his playing days at Florida State.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' BAKER MAYFIELD STAYS LATE TO SIGN AUTOGRAPHS FOR MILITARY MEMBERS

“Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram and slide in his girlfriend’s DMs before the game,” Ramsey told hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton – who play for divisional opponent Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey didn’t go as far to name the players he taunted but said he stopped that when he got to the NFL.

“I’ll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that because now people got wives and stuff,” he said. “Somebody get shot over talking about somebody’s wives.”

Ramsey has been one of the most prolific defensive backs since he entered the league. He was an All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowl appearances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has played every game since 2016 and has recorded nine interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.