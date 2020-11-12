Jaguars’ Jake Luton on playing Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'He's a wizard with the football'

Jacksonville Jaguars’ new quarterback Jake Luton will have his work cut out for him when he starts against crafty veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' defense this week but for the young rookie, he’s looking forward to Sunday’s matchup.

Luton was named the starter in Week 9 after Gardner Minshew was ruled out with multiple thumb fractures. He played well in his first NFL game against the Houston Texans on Sunday despite the Jaguars recording their seventh straight loss.

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS TAKES AIM AT NFL OVER COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: ‘ARE WE DOING ALL THIS BASED ON SCIENCE?’

His real test will come Sunday when the team travels to Green Bay but Luton seemed to be looking forward to it during a press conference Wednesday.

"It's pretty surreal,” Luton said of the opportunity.

The former Oregon State signal caller added that Rodgers is “a guy I have a lot of respect for, was a big fan of growing up and a huge fan of his game … A lot of things that he does, no one else really can do. He's a wizard with the football in a lot of ways.”

The 6-foot 6 inch native of Washington state noted, “It'll be really exciting to get out there and get to play ball against him."

WIN MONEY AT AUGUSTA WITH FOX’S SUPER 6

The Jaguars have struggled this season, only winning their season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts but head coach Doug Marrone seems confident in what Luton’s showed so far.

"I thought he made some really nice throws," Marrone said, via ESPN. "I’m sure there’s some he wants back.”

The 24-year-old sixth-round pick -- who also spent time on the rosters of the University of Idaho and Ventura College before finding a home in Corvalilis -- echoed that sentiment, adding that he’s studied the tape well to prepare for the challenge.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think there's a lot of things I can build on. Watching the tape, I think just continuing to work through my reads fast and getting one from one guy to the next I think is something I can continue to build on," said last year's 189th NFL overall draft pick, "But there's lots of things, lots of small footwork things, footwork in the run game, and reads that you can just keep cleaning up week to week and [I'm] hoping to build on that this week."