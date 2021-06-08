Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars hold out QB Lawrence because of hamstring tightness

Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday’s workout

Associated Press
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.

The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also had a pass tipped and returned for a score.

Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday’s workout.

The Jaguars will hold a three-day minicamp next week that will close out organized team activities. Training camp begins in late July.

Lawrence is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder. The former Clemson star has been cleared to practice, but the Jaguars are trying to be cautious with him and keep him from getting him touched in and out of the pocket.