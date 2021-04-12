Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II turns heads with latest look

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II may not be the starter come September, but he still managed to turn heads with a new look he debuted over the weekend.

Minshew's haircut and outfit were a sight to see. He gave fans a glimpse into his newest look in several sultry Instagram photos.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to the Dirty Diesel Drapery which for raw power was second to none obviously, but we say hello to the more refined Platinum Power Pelt. Meticulously crafted for a sleek and aerodynamic design, the Pelt is built not only for speed but also for pleasure," he wrote.

Minshew has posted several photos of his mullet-style haircut since February. But this weekend was the first time he showcased the so-called "Platinum Power Pelt."

The third-year NFL player has excited fans with his style and play since he joined the Jaguars in 2019. He was set to be the starting quarterback to start the 2020 season, but an injury in week one set his progress back a little bit.

He managed to win one game as a starter – Jacksonville’s only win in 2020. In nine total games, he recorded 2,259 yards, 16 touchdown passes and only five interceptions.

He is likely to be a backup under first-year coach Urban Meyer. Jacksonville is likely to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft later this month.