Jaguars' decision on Tim Tebow coming 'soon,' Urban Meyer says

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer opened up about the possibility of the team signing Tim Tebow as a tight end as reports circulate through the NFL that the organization is closing in on a one-year deal with the one-time quarterback.

Meyer told NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth on his podcast that the team has not signed the former New York Mets minor league outfielder and a decision will be coming shortly. The NFL Network reported Monday the Jaguars planned on signing Tebow to a one-year deal and switch him to tight end.

Meyer explained the rationale behind signing Tebow, who hasn’t appeared in a regular-season NFL game since 2012 and was often injured while in the New York Mets’ farm system.

"We have not signed Tim," Meyer said. "There’s a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn’t even there. And they came back to me and said, ‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape'."

Meyer did see Tebow "another time" and watched the coaches run him through some drills. Meyer said Tebow was told by the coaches to "work on" some drills. "He comes back later. They try him out again, I’m not there," said Meyer, "They came in and they said, ‘Wow. This guy’s ball skills. He’s a great athlete. He looks like he’s 18 years old not whatever he is, 33'."

Meyer's response?

"I said, ‘Guys, you don’t understand, now. This guy is, he’s the most competitive maniac you’re ever gonna talk to. And let’s give it a shot. And I have not decided if we’re gonna do that or not yet. Getting close. I gotta make a decision here pretty soon."

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said earlier Tuesday the Jaguars weren’t exactly convinced on Tebow.

"There are coaches on that staff that don’t want to see it happen," the NFL Insider said. "here are also those who are saying, it’s not that big of a deal, he’s probably not going to be on the roster week one. To which you would say, why do it at all?

"Beyond the emotional side of this, is just the reality that it’s really not practical. It’s not likely to work. Urban Meyer would say, I’m going to add anyone to my team who has the potential to better this organization. To which you could look at it and say, how is it going to better the organization? There’s just really not very much upside at all."

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Jacksonville is waiting to evaluate rookie tight end Luke Farrell at the team’s weekend minicamp before making an official decision.