Jags' Trevor Lawrence on quarterback competition: 'People have to earn whatever they're given'

Trevor Lawrence hasn’t had the NFL start he was likely hoping to have entering the preseason, but the rookie signal-caller is completely on board with the competition Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is creating in the quarterbacks’ room.

Meyer hasn’t announced who the Jaguars ‘ starter will be in Week 1, giving Gardner Minshew , C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton room to shine. But after two losses, the pressure is on to turn things around.

JAGUARS OFFENSE ‘STRUGGLING TO GET IN SOME RYTHM’ AFTER TWO PRESEASON GAMES, URBAN MEYER SAYS

Lawrence recently told ESPN that he had no expectations after being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, understanding that he would have to "earn" his position as starter.

"I just think it's all about competition," Lawrence said, via CBS Sports . "Especially I know coming from college like that was the same way once I came into Clemson. Kelly Bryant was the returning starter, was quarterback the year before, had a good season and coming into that it's like — you don't just walk in and get handed things, and I just think that's a good way to run an organization, a team, whatever. People have to earn whatever they're given."

Lawrence started for the second time on Monday night but the Jags fell 23-21 to the New Orleans Saints. Meyer attributed that loss to the team’s offensive struggles, adding that he needs to get the ball out of his hands quicker.

So why the delay in naming a starter? Well, Meyer told Sports Illustrated that Minshew is putting up a good fight.

"Minshew’s not giving it up," he said in the article published Monday. "I’ve been asked that question, I’ve been looking at people like they’ve got several heads, like what are you talking about. Yes, competition brings out the best in all of us. But this is not a circus here. There’s a guy that actually has done OK in the NFL, not great yet, but Gardner Minshew, his numbers are decent. He’s a much different player than Trevor."

He continued: "Trevor’s a down-the-field passer, this guy’s a scramble-around, make-plays guy, but I’ll tell you what he really is, he’s a warrior. And I appreciate warriors."

"It’s a street fight right now. When someone say, Oh, come on, well, why’d you ask me that question? It is what it is. It’s a battle. I see the stats every day, and the greatest thing that can happen is that it becomes a street fight for as long as possible."

Jacksonville will close out the preseason on Sunday with a game against the Dallas Cowboys.