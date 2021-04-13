Trevor Lawrence receives wedding registry gifts from hopeful Jaguars fans

Jacksonville Jaguars fans welcomed their presumptive No. 1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, in a unique way last weekend.

The former Clemson quarterback married his middle school sweetheart on Saturday, but while he was tying the knot, fans down in Duval had discovered his wedding registry online.

JULIAN EDELMAN’S RETIREMENT SPARKS DEBATE OVER WHETHER HE SHOULD BE IN HALL OF FAME

According to Sports Illustrated, a fan named Eric Dillard made the initial discovery on Twitter and called on others to raise enough money to buy the couple a touchscreen toaster they had been eyeing.

"When I first posted it, it was a joke but I absolutely thought we’d get the $300…I’ve helped kickstart a few crowdfunding type events this year with a book drive in January and donating to help restore the old Stanton Building in downtown Jacksonville in February so getting the $300 always seemed realistic," he told the outlet.

But what Dillard didn’t realize just how much money fans were ready to donate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Within the first 30 minutes, I thought the top might come off of this. I posted the initial tweet with my Venmo information at 2:15. The first donation of $10 was made at 2:18 and At 2:32 the total raised was $305. At 2:47 the total had already almost doubled to $605," he said. "It was at that point I started to text some buddies for advice."

Dillard said at that point he took to Twitter to let fans know they’d be purchasing a vacuum and the toaster for Lawrence and asked how they felt about donating the rest of the money raised to charity.

"I thought it was important to float the idea first because I had already collected $2,250 at this point and wanted people to be OK with where their money was going," he said. "I believe the poll ended around 87% in favor of donating the rest to charity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The donations continued to pour in at that point, with some fans buying gifts off the registry on their own.

Dillard told Sports Illustrated he is working with Lawrence’s agent to pick a charity and will update fans as soon as they decide.