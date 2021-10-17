Jags fan runs onto field, gets his money worth dapping players

Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins‘ kickoff in London on Sunday, a fan somehow made his way onto the field.

Wearing a Jaguars jersey and helmet, the fan was able to make it out to where the Jaguars’ players were lined up and had a chance to dap up a few of the players before being gently escorted off of the field by security.

At the half, the Dolphins (1-4) led the Jaguars (0-5) 13-10.