Jagr makes Florida debut, Upshall scores go-ahead goal in Panthers' 5-3 win over Sabres

Jaromir Jagr made his Florida debut and Scottie Upshall scored the go-ahead goal with 5:58 left in the Panthers' 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Acquired from New Jersey on Thursday for two draft picks, the 43-year-old Jagr had three shots on goal in a little over 17 minutes of ice time to help the Panthers outshoot the Sabres 47-14.

Brandon Pirri scored twice for the Panthers. Nick Bjugstad also scored, and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal with 17 seconds left. Roberto Luongo stopped 11 shots.

Brad Boyes had three assists, and Brian Campbell added two.

The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak and are 4-0-1 against the Sabres this season. The Sabres lost for the first time in three games.

Torrey Mitchell, Andrej Meszaros and Cody Hodgson scored Buffalo, and Michal Neuvirth made 42 saves.