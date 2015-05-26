Expand / Collapse search
Jagr makes Florida debut, Upshall scores go-ahead goal in Panthers' 5-3 win over Sabres

By | Associated Press
    Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr (68) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nikita Zadorov (51) skate after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 5-3. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) (The Associated Press)

    Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr (68) looks back as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michal Neuvirth (34) allows a goal by forward Brandon Pirri (71) (not pictured) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) (The Associated Press)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Jaromir Jagr made his Florida debut and Scottie Upshall scored the go-ahead goal with 5:58 left in the Panthers' 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Acquired from New Jersey on Thursday for two draft picks, the 43-year-old Jagr had three shots on goal in a little over 17 minutes of ice time to help the Panthers outshoot the Sabres 47-14.

Brandon Pirri scored twice for the Panthers. Nick Bjugstad also scored, and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal with 17 seconds left. Roberto Luongo stopped 11 shots.

Brad Boyes had three assists, and Brian Campbell added two.

The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak and are 4-0-1 against the Sabres this season. The Sabres lost for the first time in three games.

Torrey Mitchell, Andrej Meszaros and Cody Hodgson scored Buffalo, and Michal Neuvirth made 42 saves.