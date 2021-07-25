US Olympian Jagger Eaton baffles fans as he skates with AirPods in ear

Jagger Eaton became among the first Olympic skateboarders to medal in the sport’s first-ever appearance at the Games on Sunday.

Eaton, an American, won the bronze medal in the men’s street competition. Olympic fans appeared to marvel more at Eaton skating with his AirPods in his ears than the actual tricks.

The 20-year-old finished behind Japan’s Yuto Horigome and Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler in the event. Horigome scored a 37.18 and Hoefler scored 36.15. Eaton finished with a 35.35.

Horigome made history as the first skateboarder to win gold in Olympic skateboarding.

Horigome, 22, learned to skate in the city when he was younger, making the gold medal in Tokyo all that more important.

"It felt significant to return to Koto ward, it meant so much more for me," he said, via Reuters.

While the first medals were handed out on Sunday, the skateboarders’ real focus was a broader acceptance of the sport making its first appearance in the Games.

"Skateboarding is still a minor sport," Horigome said. "I want to show how skateboarding is fun."

Hoefler hoped that his silver medal could inspire some change in Brazil, where soccer is the dominant sport in the country, saying "It's going to be mind-changing for them."