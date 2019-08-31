Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney traded to Seahawks in multi player deal: reports

Houston Texans defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks in a multi-player deal on Saturday, bringing an end to rumors circulating about the potential landing spot for the consecutive three-time NFL Pro Bowler.

In return for the 26-year-old Clowney, the Seahawks will receive pass rusher Barkevious Mingo, second-year linebacker Jacob Martin and a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Clowney is already in Seattle to get the trade done, which will become official once all players involved pass a physical evaluation, according to ESPN.

In recent weeks, the standout was rumored to be traded to the Miami Dolphins, but Clowney reportedly nixed that because he wasn't keen on playing for Miami, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The Texans and Clowney have been at odds since March when the team placed the franchise tag on the star pass rusher and designated him as an outside linebacker instead of a defensive end. Clowney reportedly thought he should have been paid like a defensive end, which would have netted him $17.13 million compared to an outside linebacker at $15.97 million.

He played most of his snaps last season at defensive end (729) compared to outside linebacker (33), according to ESPN. Since the franchise tag was placed on him, Clowney hadn't attended the Texans organized team activities (OTA's) or training camp.

The trade leaves a massive hole in the Texans' defensive line, and it bolsters a Seattle line that needed a playmaker since they traded Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a first-round draft pick in April. It also comes at a perfect time because Seattle defensive tackle, Jarran Reed, who had 10.5 sacks last year, is suspended for the first six games this season.

"He is a game-changer in my opinion, Seattle offensive tackle, Duane Brown, told ESPN. "Just spending time with him in Houston, I know he is respected by offensive coordinators, guys that have to prepare for him. I think he will really thrive for us. I know Clowney has to get a physical, but he's excited. I've been telling him it's a reputable organization here. I'm not sure why it all fell apart in Houston. I know how he works. I'm looking forward to getting him out there with us now."

Clowney, the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft has 29 sacks in his career, as well as 53 tackles for loss over the past three seasons. He isn't eligible for a long term deal until 2019.