Jacksonville State shocks Florida State with incredible game-winning TD pass

Jacksonville State pulled off an incredible last-second play to upset Florida State on Saturday.

The Gamecocks were down three points with 6 seconds remaining in the game. Zerrick Cooper dropped back to pass and found wide receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson who had barely gotten enough space to catch the ball over a Seminoles defensive back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philyaw-Johnson was still about 17 yards from the end zone when he caught the pass. He had to beat the defender on his back and make a cut to beat the one that was in front of him.

He did just that.

Philyaw-Johnson found the end zone as time expired giving Jacksonville State one of its biggest wins in school history, 20-17. It was Philyaw-Johnson’s only catch of the game – a 59-yard game-winner.

Cooper had two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as they entered the final period down 10 points. He finished 17-for-38 with 242 passing yards and the two scores.

ARKANSAS MANHANDLES NO. 15 TEXAS, 40-21

P.J. Wells led Jacksonville State with four catches for 74 yards. Ahmad Edwards had the other touchdown catch. He recorded three catches for 49 yards.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell was distraught after the loss. He apologized to Seminoles fans after the game.

"I apologize to our fan base, to our university, to all Seminoles for the performance we had," Norvell said, via ESPN. "I take ownership of it, but we go in and work, correct the things that have to be corrected to play to the level we're capable of playing. This team has talent, they have heart, they truly do believe in what we can accomplish, but we have to go execute. It can't just be something we talk about in the moment. I've been a part of challenging times before. Tonight is a challenging time for our university and our football team. We will get it corrected."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida State beat Jacksonville State last year, 41-24.

The Seminoles are now 0-2 on the year. Jacksonville State is now 1-1.