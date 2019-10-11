Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Gardner Minshew is still available in his own fantasy league: report

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ mustachioed rookie quarterback seems to be impressing everyone -- except his hometown friends, one of whom recently revealed: "Gardner Minshew is available in Gardner Minshew's fantasy league."

Minshew, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL draft, got an early start to his professional career when he had to fill in for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles after the veteran quarterback broke his clavicle Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since taking center stage, Minshew’s been able to help his team secure three wins, making him the 11th-best quarterback in fantasy going into week six.

But Tre Polk, one of Minshew’s closest friends from Brandon High School in Mississippi, told ESPN in an interview that the 22-year-old rookie is still available in a dynasty league with his hometown buddies.

"It was ridiculous," Polk said of Minshew, who chose to redraft his entire team from scratch. "He must have known something about Melvin Gordon, and he worked out with Josh Jacobs and liked what he saw so he took him, and he took the Patriots defense, and he grabbed Austin Ekeler.”

But Polk said one surprising move by Minshew was the fact he didn’t even pick himself for his team "Trust the Process."

“I keep waiting for him to pick himself up, but no one took him. Gardner Minshew is available in Gardner Minshew's fantasy league."

Instead, Minshew went with fellow rookie Kyler Murray, the 22-year-old QB for the Arizona Cardinals.