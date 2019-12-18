Jacksonville Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin after NFLPA criticism

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations on Wednesday, after arbiters sided with the NFL Players Association player association (NFLPA) in a dispute over how he was running the team.

The player's association took on Coughlin, 73, over exorbitant fines and disciplinary measures he enacted, dating back to 2018.

One incident involved him trying to fine former defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing a “mandatory” appointment with the team's trainer.

After the fines were negated, the player's union released a statement on Tuesday that was critical of the Jaguar organization.

“This is just one of the many grievances we had to file to protect our players from the Jaguars’ actions,” the union said. “The decision puts a stop to the blatant overreach by the Jaguars and emphasizes the voluntary nature of almost all football activities during the offseason.”

This incident, coupled with the team's poor record of 5-9, led to Coughlin's dismissal.

Team owner Shad Khan's statement thanked Coughlin for his years of service to the organization but also hinted that his spat with the player's association had something to do with the timing of his termination.

"I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately," the statement read.

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map. General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

Coughlin served as the franchise's first head coach when they were an expansion team in 1995. He held that position until 2002 and coached the organization for eight seasons. He later went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants before returning to Jacksonville as an operations executive in 2017.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report