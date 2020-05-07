Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Jacksonville Jaguars are putting their faith behind second-year quarterback Gardnew Minshew II after a solid rookie season filling in for the injured Nick Foles.

Now, Foles is in Chicago and the new-look Jaguars are ready to make some noise in the AFC South.

While last season was rocky and most of their key players from the 2018 run to the playoffs, Jacksonville still has players like Myles Jack and Josh Allen to create enough of a force and make some big plays.

Minshew will be relied upon more after throwing for more than 3,000 yards in his first season. Jacksonville is sticking with Leonard Fournette at the running back position and signed Tyler Eifert to give Minshew another weapon to throw to on the offense.

Jacksonville is playing opponents from the NFC North, AFC North, AFC East and AFC West during the 2020 season.

Here are their regular-season matchups.

Home Opponents: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans.

Away Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 126-129-1

Here are the Jaguars' regular-season and preseason schedules.

