Jackie Robinson documentary tells 'breathtaking' story of the baseball and civil rights icon

Jackie Robinson broke into the major leagues 72 years ago with the Brooklyn Dodgers and Monday teams and players around Major League Baseball will commemorate his legacy.

Fox News’ Ed Henry previewed his Robinson documentary, “42 Faith,” on “Fox and Friends” with host Brian Kilmeade. The documentary can be streamed on Fox Nation.

The Jackie Robinson story “was about overcoming the odds,” Henry said. “You think about a black man in America in 1947. There’s Carl Erskine, one of his last surviving teammates, he tells amazing stories. Jackie Robinson, how he overcame the odds, is simply breathtaking.”

“42 Faith” also features footage exclusive to Fox Nation.

“It is breathtaking what this man did. He is a hero to many, including me… Jackie had so much discrimination. He overcame it. We tell you how,” Henry said.

Robinson spent 10 seasons with the Dodgers and won the 1947 Rookie of the Year award and the 1949 National League MVP award. Every player will wear the No. 42 to honor him Monday. His number is retired throughout baseball.