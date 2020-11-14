Jack Nicklaus dismisses Trump question at The Masters: 'I don’t think this is the place for politics'

Jack Nicklaus appeared to still be angling his shot a few days after Democrat candidate Joe Biden was projected to beat President Trump in the presidential election.

Nicklaus was given a chance to tee off on a question in an interview with USA Today on Thursday. He was asked whether he had advice for Trump accepting defeat as he was the honorary starter at The Masters.

“I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics,” he told the paper.

Days before the election, Nicklaus was among the former professional athletes who endorsed the president.

“I have had the privilege over the last three-and-a-half years to get to know our current President a little more as his term progressed,” he said in a lengthy Twitter statement.

“I have been very disappointed at what he's had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country.

“He has delivered on his promises. He's worked for the average person.”

Fox News projected that Biden won the key states of Pennsylvania and Nevada last week. Some strong Trump supporters have cried voter fraud and demanded recounts in the wake of Biden’s projected victory.