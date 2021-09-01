Jack Nicklaus predicts whether Tiger Woods will play golf again

Tiger Woods’ career has been up in the air since he suffered a major leg injury in a car crash in Los Angeles in February, costing him the remainder of the 2021 golf season and maybe more.

Woods has been in pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ record for most major titles. Nicklaus has 18 and Woods has 15. Nicklaus told The Washington Post last week he believes Woods will come back.

"I know Tiger. What he did at Torrey Pines [winning the 2008 U.S. Open] on a broken leg, what does that tell you? He’ll still be able to slap it around, and if he can putt, he’ll be all right. I don’t know if he can reach his old level, but I do expect him to play again," he told the newspaper.

Woods, 45, has been spotted in Los Angeles a few times since the crash. He had been on crutches and wearing a protective leg brace as he healed up from the injury.

Woods underwent surgery to repair serious damage to his leg after being the sole driver involved in a rollover crash on Feb. 23. He had suffered open fractures in his tibia and fibula, injuries to his foot and ankle, and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg. A crash report later revealed Woods was also "knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury."

Woods detailed his recovery in an interview with Golf Digest in May, calling it one of his most "painful" experiences.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," he said.

No charges were filed in connection to the crash and police said they found no evidence of impairment.