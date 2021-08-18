Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Jack Morris uses mock Asian accent during Shohei Otani at-bat, later apologizes

The former Detroit Tigers pitcher said later that he had 'the utmost respect' for the Los Angeles Angels' star player from Japan

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It wasn’t Jack Morris’ words that got him in trouble Tuesday night, it was the way he said them.

During a broadcast of a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, Morris – a former Tigers pitching star who now does commentary on game broadcasts – was asked how the Tigers should handle Angels sensation Shohei Otani, a Japanese player who was about to step to the plate.

"Be very, very careful," Morris responded, but in mock Japanese accent, live on the air, before recommending that Otani be intentionally walked.

Later, when Otani stepped to the plate again in the ninth inning, with the Angels leading 7-2 following a grand slam by Jo Adell, Morris issued an apology.

ATHLETICS' CHRIS BASSITT HIT IN THE HEAD BY A COMEBACKER

"Well, folks, Shohei Otani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody -- especially anybody in the Asian community -- for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Otani," Morris said.

"I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect, and have the utmost respect, for this guy. And [I] don’t blame a pitcher for walking him."

Morris, 66, pitched for Detroit from 1977 to 1990, then played for Minnesota, Toronto and Cleveland before retiring in 1994. He had a lifetime record of 254-186, with 2,478 strikeouts, and played on four World Series championship teams.

Ohtani, 27, a former star in Japanese baseball before joining MLB’s Angels, is a designated hitter or outfielder on days that he doesn’t pitch, making him a rarity among big-league stars.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani smacks a two-run double against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 12, 2021. (Associated Press)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani smacks a two-run double against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 12, 2021. (Associated Press)

On Tuesday night, Ohtani was the designated hitter for Los Angeles. He went 1-for-3 and walked three times while batting lead-off.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Detroit star Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-2 with two walks as he remained one home run away from No. 500 for his career.

The Angels ultimately won 8-2.

Ohtani, with a 7-1 record as a pitcher, is scheduled to take the mound Wednesday night against Detroit’s Tarik Skubal.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX