Former NFL player picking 49ers over Chiefs for the title

Former NFL player and Fox News contributor Jack Brewer said on Monday that the San Francisco 49ers are his pick to win the 54th title because of their “dominant” defense.

“I want to see my old coach [Kansas City Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid win his first championship. He had some rough ones there with the Eagles. It’s going to be hard to beat this San Francisco team. If I had to put money on the game, it would definitely be on San Francisco,” Brewer told “Fox & Friends.”

“[The San Francisco 49ers are] able to get pressure on the quarterback with only four [defensive] linemen and that just changes the game for you defensively,” said Brewer, who played for Reid in 2005 on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brewer formerly played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, on Sunday to win their first AFC Championship.

Kansas City won the game behind a brilliant performance from Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback was 23-for-35 with 293 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and a rushing touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 37-20, on Sunday to win the NFC Championship.

It was on the back of Raheem Mostert that the 49ers were able to defeat the Packers. Mostert had a breakout performance: 220 rushing yards on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

“When you only have to rush four linemen, you’re going to be able to spy him [Mahomes] a lot. So the [49ers will] be able to just spy him the entire game because of their dominance upfront,” Brewer said.

“It'll be an exciting matchup either way but they have their hands full,” Brewer said.

The matchup for the title will be played Feb. 2 in Miami and will be broadcast on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET. Las Vegas oddsmakers have made Kansas City a slight one-point favorite in the game.

