Ja Rule mocked over awkward halftime performance during Milwaukee Bucks game

Hip hop and Fyre Festival documentary legend Ja Rule "CURSED" the Minnesota Timberwolves early Sunday morning, hours after delivering a performance that lit up social media during halftime at a Milwaukee Bucks game against Minnesota.

Ja Rule took center court Saturday to perform during the Bucks’ "90s night." The “Always Be On Time” rapper -- who helped develop and promote the ill-fated and much-mocked Fyre Festival -- got off to a bad start, however.

“They said this was Nineties night, so they brought out a 2000s artist,” he told the crowd at the Fiserv Forum. “But my album came out in '99, so I guess that counts.”

Technical issues delayed Ja Rule’s performance and then, when it did get started, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen warming up with some other teammates for the second half.

The difficulty around Ja Rule’s performance sparked jokes on social media -- led by the Timberwolves. The team's account, using a quote from the rapper about the pair of popular Fyre Festival documentaries that were recently released, wrote: “We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray.”

The former Murder Inc. recording artist didn't take the slight lying down. Ja Rule responded, saying the team was cursed and its star player, Karl-Anthony Towns, was going to eventually leave.

The rapper wrote: "You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way...your CURSED NOW!!! You won't win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I'll lift the CURSE!!! kiss of death..."

The Timberwolves lost Saturday to the Bucks, 140-128.